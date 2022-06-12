Leadership and Soldier-athletes assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program give Army vs. Navy Shout-outs before the game this Saturday, December 10, 2022. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 13:50
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|866935
|VIRIN:
|221206-A-CQ037-437
|Filename:
|DOD_109357213
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, World Class Athlete Program: Go Army!, by SSG Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
