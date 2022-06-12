Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World Class Athlete Program: Go Army!

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Leadership and Soldier-athletes assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program give Army vs. Navy Shout-outs before the game this Saturday, December 10, 2022. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 13:50
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 866935
    VIRIN: 221206-A-CQ037-437
    Filename: DOD_109357213
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, World Class Athlete Program: Go Army!, by SSG Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ArmyNavy
    WestPoint
    Wcap
    ArmyWCAP
    AcademyGames2022

