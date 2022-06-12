Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Upcoming Holiday Concert from the Quantico Marine Corps Band

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Quang Do 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines with the Quantico Marine Corps Band rehearse for the upcoming Holiday Concert at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, December 1, 2022. Part of the Quantico Marine Corps Band mission, is to provide musical support for civilian community relations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 14:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 866929
    VIRIN: 221206-M-QD254-1001
    Filename: DOD_109357113
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Upcoming Holiday Concert from the Quantico Marine Corps Band, by Sgt Quang Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    Marines
    Music
    Concert
    Band
