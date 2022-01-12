Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Schwab USO Grand Opening

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.01.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. military service members and civilian personnel attend the United Service Organizations (USO) grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at Camp Schwab Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 1, 2022. The USO provides service members with free phone calls around the world, courtesy food, drinks, and video games for entertainment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 05:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 866841
    VIRIN: 221201-M-KJ570-653
    Filename: DOD_109356132
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Camp Schwab USO Grand Opening, by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Okinawa
    USO
    Camp Schwab
    AFN Okinawa

