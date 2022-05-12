Coast Guard, partner agencies extinguish boat fire in Tampa Bay

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew assisted St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue in extinguishing a boat fire in Tampa Bay December 05, 2022. Two men had been onboard when the fire began and where being assisted by commercial salvage to transfer the 34-foot boat to Apollo Beach without injuries. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2022 14:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|866704
|VIRIN:
|221205-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109354735
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
