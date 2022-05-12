Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies extinguish boat fire in Tampa Bay

    FL, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew assisted St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue in extinguishing a boat fire in Tampa Bay December 05, 2022. Two men had been onboard when the fire began and where being assisted by commercial salvage to transfer the 34-foot boat to Apollo Beach without injuries. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 14:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 866704
    VIRIN: 221205-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109354735
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FL, US

    TAGS

    SAR
    Coast Guard
    firefighting
    St. Petersburg
    Tampa Bay
    boat fire

