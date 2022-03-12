U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USNS Comfort perform dental care at a medical site in Azua, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/866689" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

AZUA, Dominican Republic (Dec. 3 2022) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Peter Cervenka, left, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon from Concord, California, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Michelle Blouch, a surgical technologist from Lebanon, Pennsylvania, both assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), perform the removal of arch bars that were placed after a mandible fracture on a patient at a medical site in Azua, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2022, Dec. 3, 2022. The patient had the arch bars in for two years when they are typically removed after six weeks. Continuing Promise 2022 is a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Genesis Gomez)