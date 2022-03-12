AZUA, Dominican Republic (Dec. 3 2022) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Peter Cervenka, left, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon from Concord, California, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Michelle Blouch, a surgical technologist from Lebanon, Pennsylvania, both assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), perform the removal of arch bars that were placed after a mandible fracture on a patient at a medical site in Azua, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2022, Dec. 3, 2022. The patient had the arch bars in for two years when they are typically removed after six weeks. Continuing Promise 2022 is a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Genesis Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2022 12:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|866689
|VIRIN:
|221203-A-MN612-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109354665
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|AZUA, DO
|Hometown:
|CONCORD, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USNS Comfort perform dental care at a medical site in Azua, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2022, by CPL Genesis Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
