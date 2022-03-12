Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USNS Comfort perform dental care at a medical site in Azua, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AZUA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    12.03.2022

    Video by Cpl. Genesis Gomez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    AZUA, Dominican Republic (Dec. 3 2022) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Peter Cervenka, left, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon from Concord, California, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Michelle Blouch, a surgical technologist from Lebanon, Pennsylvania, both assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), perform the removal of arch bars that were placed after a mandible fracture on a patient at a medical site in Azua, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2022, Dec. 3, 2022. The patient had the arch bars in for two years when they are typically removed after six weeks. Continuing Promise 2022 is a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Genesis Gomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 12:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 866689
    VIRIN: 221203-A-MN612-2001
    Filename: DOD_109354665
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: AZUA, DO 
    Hometown: CONCORD, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USNS Comfort perform dental care at a medical site in Azua, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2022, by CPL Genesis Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS COMFORT
    Continuing Promise
    CP22
    Comfort2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT