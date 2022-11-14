USNS COMFORT MEDICAL STAFF PREPARE PATIENTS FOR SURGERY, COLOMBIA

CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 14, 2022) Medical staff, assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), perform medical procedures in operating room aboard USNS Comfort in Cartagena, Colombia, Nov. 14, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with seven partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emily Kirk)
