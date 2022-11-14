USNS COMFORT MEDICAL STAFF PREPARE PATIENTS FOR SURGERY, COLOMBIA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 14, 2022) Medical staff, assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), perform medical procedures in operating room aboard USNS Comfort in Cartagena, Colombia, Nov. 14, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with seven partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emily Kirk)