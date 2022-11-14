Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS COMFORT MEDICAL STAFF PREPARE PATIENTS FOR SURGERY, COLOMBIA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLOMBIA

    11.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. Emily Kirk 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 14, 2022) Medical staff, assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), perform medical procedures in operating room aboard USNS Comfort in Cartagena, Colombia, Nov. 14, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with seven partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emily Kirk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 866686
    VIRIN: 221114-M-NR127-4001
    Filename: DOD_109354651
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: CO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS COMFORT MEDICAL STAFF PREPARE PATIENTS FOR SURGERY, COLOMBIA, by Sgt Emily Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2022
    Comfort2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT