    SHOUTOUT: MSG Gonzalez Holiday Shoutout in Spanish

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2022

    Video by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Master Sgt. Alexander Gonzalez, the brigade logistics noncommissioned officer in charge for 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, gives a holiday shoutout in Spanish to his family in Puerto Rico on Dec. 4 at Ft. Benning, Ga.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.04.2022 14:02
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 866600
    VIRIN: 221204-A-JZ147-001
    Filename: DOD_109352923
    Length: 00:00:17
    Language: Spanish
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Hometown: SAN JUAN, PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHOUTOUT: MSG Gonzalez Holiday Shoutout in Spanish, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    shoutout
    greetings
    holiday
    Christmas
    Holiday Season

