    Austin Speaks at Forum Panel 9

    12.03.2022

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III addresses the Reagan Nation Defense Forum. In addition, military leaders and U.S. representatives participate in panel discussions speak with media. RNDF panels discuss topics including strength with an industrial base, Ukraine, Secretary of Defense keynote address on a variety of defense topics.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.04.2022 11:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 866589
    Filename: DOD_109352787
    Length: 00:51:23
    Location: US

