Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III addresses the Reagan Nation Defense Forum. In addition, military leaders and U.S. representatives participate in panel discussions speak with media. RNDF panels discuss topics including strength with an industrial base, Ukraine, Secretary of Defense keynote address on a variety of defense topics.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2022 11:03
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|866589
|Filename:
|DOD_109352787
|Length:
|00:51:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Austin Speaks at Forum Panel 9, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT