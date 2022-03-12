Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    182nd Airlift Wing hosts drill weekend holiday party for families Dec. 3, 2022

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    The 182nd Airlift Wing hosted a holiday party for its military families over drill weekend Dec. 3, 2022, in Peoria, Illinois. The Airman and Family Readiness Center coordinated events including pictures with Santa Claus, gift tables and a performance by the Air National Guard Band of the Midwest. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.04.2022 10:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 866588
    VIRIN: 221203-Z-QB509-1001
    Filename: DOD_109352765
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 182nd Airlift Wing hosts drill weekend holiday party for families Dec. 3, 2022, by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Christmas party
    family
    Air Force
    More Lethal and Ready Force

