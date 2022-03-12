The 182nd Airlift Wing hosted a holiday party for its military families over drill weekend Dec. 3, 2022, in Peoria, Illinois. The Airman and Family Readiness Center coordinated events including pictures with Santa Claus, gift tables and a performance by the Air National Guard Band of the Midwest. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2022 10:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|866588
|VIRIN:
|221203-Z-QB509-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109352765
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 182nd Airlift Wing hosts drill weekend holiday party for families Dec. 3, 2022, by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT