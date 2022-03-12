182nd Airlift Wing hosts drill weekend holiday party for families Dec. 3, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/866588" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 182nd Airlift Wing hosted a holiday party for its military families over drill weekend Dec. 3, 2022, in Peoria, Illinois. The Airman and Family Readiness Center coordinated events including pictures with Santa Claus, gift tables and a performance by the Air National Guard Band of the Midwest. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)