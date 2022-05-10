Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEA OF JAPAN

    10.05.2022

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Brock Taylor 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    221005-N-LI114-2043 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 5, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Noah Moon, from Toledo, Ohio, prepares to signal for the launch of an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 5. The Diamondbacks conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 01:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859870
    VIRIN: 221005-N-WU964-1001
    Filename: DOD_109256379
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN

