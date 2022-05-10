221005-N-LI114-2043 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 5, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Noah Moon, from Toledo, Ohio, prepares to signal for the launch of an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 5. The Diamondbacks conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 01:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859870
|VIRIN:
|221005-N-WU964-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109256379
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, edit, by SCPO Brock Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
