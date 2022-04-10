Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    221005-N-DW158-1001

    SEA OF JAPAN

    10.04.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew White  

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    221005-N-LI114-2043 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 5, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Noah Moon, from Toledo, Ohio, prepares to signal for the launch of an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 5. The Diamondbacks conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 01:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859869
    VIRIN: 221005-N-DW158-1001
    Filename: DOD_109256369
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN

    USS Ronald Reagan

