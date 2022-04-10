U.S. Coast Guard drone footage of Pine Island, Florida, documented Oct. 4, 2022. The Coast Guard used drones post Hurricane Ian to conduct search and rescue operations in addition to damage assessments. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 22:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859865
|VIRIN:
|221004-G-TR299-0312
|Filename:
|DOD_109255929
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT MYERS, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Drone B-Roll post Hurricane Ian, by PO3 Ian Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT