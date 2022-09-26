U.S. Army Chinooks Conduct Deck Landings on USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

Soldiers from B Company, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade conducted deck landings with CH-47F Chinook helicopters on the the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the waters east of the Korean peninsula on September 26, 2022. Deck landing qualifications are conducted to certify air crew members and pilots on landing on a ship. This training was conducted in part with the Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) to strengthen interoperability with our joint partners.
|09.26.2022
|10.05.2022 22:39
|Video Productions
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
