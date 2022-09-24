U.S. Armed Forces service members and Republic of Korea service members participate in the Korea Defense Daily Battle-Buddy Marathon on September 24, 2022 at the Gaerongday Military Complex, South Korea. This is the first Korea Defense Daily Battle-Buddy Marathon since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
|09.24.2022
|10.05.2022 22:40
|Newscasts
|859859
|220924-A-WL551-0001
|DOD_109255914
|00:01:00
|KR
|0
|0
This work, Korea Defense Daily Battle-Buddy Marathon, by SGT Marzelle Day and SGT Scott Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
