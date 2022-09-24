Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea Defense Daily Battle-Buddy Marathon

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.24.2022

    Video by Sgt. Marzelle Day and Sgt. Scott Sparks

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    U.S. Armed Forces service members and Republic of Korea service members participate in the Korea Defense Daily Battle-Buddy Marathon on September 24, 2022 at the Gaerongday Military Complex, South Korea. This is the first Korea Defense Daily Battle-Buddy Marathon since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 22:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 859859
    VIRIN: 220924-A-WL551-0001
    Filename: DOD_109255914
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    This work, Korea Defense Daily Battle-Buddy Marathon, by SGT Marzelle Day and SGT Scott Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    marathon
    ROK
    battle buddy
    Allied forces
