    Kamandag 22 Ambush Tactics and Martial Arts B-roll

    SANTA ANA/APARRI, PHILIPPINES

    10.05.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marines and Philippine Marines conduct a class on ambush tactics and practice martial arts during KAMANDAG 6, at San Vicente, Philippines, Oct. 5, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military, designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. 1/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 01:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859850
    VIRIN: 221005-M-TD494-1001
    Filename: DOD_109255813
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: SANTA ANA/APARRI, PH 

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Lethality
    PresenceMatters
    KAMANDAG
    JointForce
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

