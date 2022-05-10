Kamandag 22 Ambush Tactics and Martial Arts B-roll

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marines and Philippine Marines conduct a class on ambush tactics and practice martial arts during KAMANDAG 6, at San Vicente, Philippines, Oct. 5, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military, designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. 1/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin)
|10.05.2022
|10.06.2022 01:23
|B-Roll
|859850
|221005-M-TD494-1001
|DOD_109255813
|00:02:07
|SANTA ANA/APARRI, PH
|2
|2
