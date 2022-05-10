Major General Robert Harter's assumption of command ceremony of the 81st Readiness Division was held on October 5, 2022, on Fort Jackson, SC. General Harter was original commissioned in the Field Artillery Corp in 1988, after graduating from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and Communcations. He also received a Masters in National Security Strategy from the National War College. His former posting was Deputy Chief of the Army Reserve in Washington D.C.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 16:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859839
|VIRIN:
|221005-A-FC759-1001
|PIN:
|809
|Filename:
|DOD_109255439
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 81st Readiness Division Assumption of Command Ceremony B-roll, by PFC Anthony Till, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
