Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    81st Readiness Division Assumption of Command Ceremony B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Video by Pfc. Anthony Till 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Major General Robert Harter's assumption of command ceremony of the 81st Readiness Division was held on October 5, 2022, on Fort Jackson, SC. General Harter was original commissioned in the Field Artillery Corp in 1988, after graduating from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and Communcations. He also received a Masters in National Security Strategy from the National War College. His former posting was Deputy Chief of the Army Reserve in Washington D.C.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 16:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859839
    VIRIN: 221005-A-FC759-1001
    PIN: 809
    Filename: DOD_109255439
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st Readiness Division Assumption of Command Ceremony B-roll, by PFC Anthony Till, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    General Harter takes command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT