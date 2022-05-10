81st Readiness Division Assumption of Command Ceremony B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Major General Robert Harter's assumption of command ceremony of the 81st Readiness Division was held on October 5, 2022, on Fort Jackson, SC. General Harter was original commissioned in the Field Artillery Corp in 1988, after graduating from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and Communcations. He also received a Masters in National Security Strategy from the National War College. His former posting was Deputy Chief of the Army Reserve in Washington D.C.