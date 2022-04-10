Best Squad Competition Day 6

U.S. Soldiers participate in a weapon disassembly event during the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2022.The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt-to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events, evaluating their physical endurance, technical skills, and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Emely Opio-Wright)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 16:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859836
|VIRIN:
|221004-A-ND360-539
|Filename:
|DOD_109255406
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
