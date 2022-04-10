Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Competition Day 6

    NC, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. Emely Opio-Wright 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers participate in a weapon disassembly event during the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2022.The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt-to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events, evaluating their physical endurance, technical skills, and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Emely Opio-Wright)

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Best Squad Competition
    BestSquad
    ArmyBestSquad
    Army’sBestSquad

