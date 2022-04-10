Coast Guard, other agencies rescue 3 people, dog from sinking vessel

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Bellingham dewaters a sinking vessel near Sucia Island in the San Juan Islands, Washington Oct. 4, 2022. The boatcrew towed the vessel to Hale Passage, where the vessel was transferred to a BoatUS boatcrew and towed to shore. (U.S.Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 15:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859830
|VIRIN:
|221004-G-AS553-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109255277
|Length:
|00:00:03
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
