    Coast Guard, other agencies rescue 3 people, dog from sinking vessel

    WA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13 PADET Astoria

    A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Bellingham dewaters a sinking vessel near Sucia Island in the San Juan Islands, Washington Oct. 4, 2022. The boatcrew towed the vessel to Hale Passage, where the vessel was transferred to a BoatUS boatcrew and towed to shore. (U.S.Coast Guard courtesy video)

