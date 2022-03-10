Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month 2022

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oliver Serna 

    Naval District Washington

    We celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Seaman Victor Gallardo as he shares his experiences of being a Hispanic in the U.S. Navy and what it means to him.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 14:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 859814
    VIRIN: 221003-N-DD308-695
    Filename: DOD_109255070
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month 2022, by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hispanic Heritage Month

