We celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Seaman Victor Gallardo as he shares his experiences of being a Hispanic in the U.S. Navy and what it means to him.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 14:37
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|859814
|VIRIN:
|221003-N-DD308-695
|Filename:
|DOD_109255070
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month 2022, by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
