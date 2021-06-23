Golden Knights

A feature about the SFC Joe Abeln, a Golden Knight, on why he joined the Army, why he loves parachuting, with footage from his jump with Jenna Bush as seen on the Today show.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 14:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859810
|VIRIN:
|210623-A-KQ181-869
|Filename:
|DOD_109255063
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
