    Golden Knights

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    A feature about the SFC Joe Abeln, a Golden Knight, on why he joined the Army, why he loves parachuting, with footage from his jump with Jenna Bush as seen on the Today show.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 14:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859810
    VIRIN: 210623-A-KQ181-869
    Filename: DOD_109255063
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golden Knights, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parachute
    jump
    Today
    Golden Knight
    Jenna Bush

