Behind the Scenes - Cadet Summer Training 2022

A look behind the scenes of Cadet Summer Training 2022, with multiple interviews of Cadets on the importance of the training, why they joined, and what it means to them to serve.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 14:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859807
|VIRIN:
|220818-A-KQ181-651
|Filename:
|DOD_109255049
|Length:
|00:09:27
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
