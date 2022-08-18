Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Scenes - Cadet Summer Training 2022

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    A look behind the scenes of Cadet Summer Training 2022, with multiple interviews of Cadets on the importance of the training, why they joined, and what it means to them to serve.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 14:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859807
    VIRIN: 220818-A-KQ181-651
    Filename: DOD_109255049
    Length: 00:09:27
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    This work, Behind the Scenes - Cadet Summer Training 2022, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

