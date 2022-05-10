YNC (Select) Julio Castro, Flag Writer for Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore at Naval District Washington, talks about his experiences in the U.S. Navy and how he celebrates his culture and heritage to this day.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 14:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|859806
|VIRIN:
|221005-N-VP266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109255044
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval District Washington Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT