    Naval District Washington Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    YNC (Select) Julio Castro, Flag Writer for Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore at Naval District Washington, talks about his experiences in the U.S. Navy and how he celebrates his culture and heritage to this day.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 14:17
    Location: DC, US

    This work, Naval District Washington Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval District Washington
    Hispanic Heritage Month

