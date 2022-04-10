Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Call Center

    OR, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Video by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Volunteers at USACE, Portland District answer phones, field questions and receive information from residents affected by Hurricane Ian

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 14:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859804
    VIRIN: 221004-A-XB412-846
    Filename: DOD_109255016
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: OR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Call Center, by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    blueroof
    hurricaneian22
    USACEIAN

