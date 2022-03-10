Lightweight machine gun training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Gracen Ponnath, student, sends bullets down the target range from a M240 medium machine gun during the live firing portion of the Lightweight Machine Gun Qualification course at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022. The course is two-weeks long culminating in three days where students familiarize themselves with weapons by live firing in multiple conditions and is designed to ready students for mission demands on day-one of assignment at their new base where this training is not available. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)