Lightweight machine gun training

U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Gracen Ponnath, student, sends bullets down the target range from a M240 medium machine gun during the live firing portion of the Lightweight Machine Gun Qualification course at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022. The course is two-weeks long culminating in three days where students familiarize themselves with weapons by live firing in multiple conditions and is designed to ready students for mission demands on day-one of assignment at their new base where this training is not available. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)
|10.03.2022
|10.05.2022 14:19
|B-Roll
|859796
|221003-F-FV908-1045
|DOD_109254966
|00:00:09
|SAN ANTONIO, TX , US
|0
|0
