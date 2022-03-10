Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightweight machine gun training

    SAN ANTONIO, TX , UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Gracen Ponnath, student, sends bullets down the target range from a M240 medium machine gun during the live firing portion of the Lightweight Machine Gun Qualification course at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022. The course is two-weeks long culminating in three days where students familiarize themselves with weapons by live firing in multiple conditions and is designed to ready students for mission demands on day-one of assignment at their new base where this training is not available. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 14:19
