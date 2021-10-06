Army Birthday 2021 - Ultimate Act of Courage

Product highlighting the stories of Medal of Honor recipients, SSG Bellavia, CPT Rose, and SP5 McCloughan and the courage they mustered in the face of overwhelming danger.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 14:25
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|859794
|VIRIN:
|210610-A-KQ181-152
|Filename:
|DOD_109254939
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
