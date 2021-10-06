Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Birthday 2021 - Ultimate Act of Courage

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    Product highlighting the stories of Medal of Honor recipients, SSG Bellavia, CPT Rose, and SP5 McCloughan and the courage they mustered in the face of overwhelming danger.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 14:25
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 859794
    VIRIN: 210610-A-KQ181-152
    Filename: DOD_109254939
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Birthday 2021 - Ultimate Act of Courage, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    Courage
    Vietnam
    Iraq
    Army Birthday

