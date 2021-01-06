Product highlighting the unstoppable spirit of U.S. Army Soldiers through out the years for release leading up to Army Birthday 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 14:25
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|859793
|VIRIN:
|210601-A-KQ181-831
|Filename:
|DOD_109254917
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Birthday 2021 - Unstoppable, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
