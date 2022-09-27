Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TCCM remembers Petty Officer 1st Class Douglas Munro

    UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    CAPE MAY, N.J. - Capt. Warren Judge, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, offers remarks as part of a remembrance ceremony on base, Sept. 27, 2022, for the 80th anniversary of Petty Officer 1st Class Douglas Munro's passing during World War II at Guadalcanal.

    U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Warrant officer 2 Timothy Tamargo

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 11:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859772
    VIRIN: 220927-G-VS714-1000
    Filename: DOD_109254636
    Length: 00:07:10
    Location: US

    This work, TCCM remembers Petty Officer 1st Class Douglas Munro, by CWO2 Timothy Tamargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    recruit
    Cape May
    Douglas Munro
    Warren Judge

