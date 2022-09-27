TCCM remembers Petty Officer 1st Class Douglas Munro

CAPE MAY, N.J. - Capt. Warren Judge, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, offers remarks as part of a remembrance ceremony on base, Sept. 27, 2022, for the 80th anniversary of Petty Officer 1st Class Douglas Munro's passing during World War II at Guadalcanal.
U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Warrant officer 2 Timothy Tamargo
