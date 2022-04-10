ROK, U.S. Conduct Combined Live-Fire Missile Demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859770" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

United States Forces Korea joined with the Republic of Korea military in a demonstration of their combat readiness during a Live-Fire exercise on Oct. 5.



This training displayed the ability of the combined ROK-U.S., force to respond quickly to crisis events with U.S. Eighth Army and ROK military personnel conducting a combined live-fire exercise by firing missiles from the northeast of South Korea into the waters east of the Korean Peninsula following appropriate notifications for air and maritime safety.



The ROK-U.S. Alliance remains committed to peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula. The U.S. commitment to the defense of the ROK remains ironclad and our alliance has never been stronger.