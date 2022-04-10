United States Forces Korea joined with the Republic of Korea military in a demonstration of their combat readiness during a Live-Fire exercise on Oct. 5.
This training displayed the ability of the combined ROK-U.S., force to respond quickly to crisis events with U.S. Eighth Army and ROK military personnel conducting a combined live-fire exercise by firing missiles from the northeast of South Korea into the waters east of the Korean Peninsula following appropriate notifications for air and maritime safety.
The ROK-U.S. Alliance remains committed to peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula. The U.S. commitment to the defense of the ROK remains ironclad and our alliance has never been stronger.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 11:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859770
|VIRIN:
|221004-A-LS473-1002
|PIN:
|1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109254620
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, ROK, U.S. Conduct Combined Live-Fire Missile Demonstration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT