Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROK, U.S. Conduct Combined Live-Fire Missile Demonstration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.04.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Forces Korea

    United States Forces Korea joined with the Republic of Korea military in a demonstration of their combat readiness during a Live-Fire exercise on Oct. 5.

    This training displayed the ability of the combined ROK-U.S., force to respond quickly to crisis events with U.S. Eighth Army and ROK military personnel conducting a combined live-fire exercise by firing missiles from the northeast of South Korea into the waters east of the Korean Peninsula following appropriate notifications for air and maritime safety.

    The ROK-U.S. Alliance remains committed to peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula. The U.S. commitment to the defense of the ROK remains ironclad and our alliance has never been stronger.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 11:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859770
    VIRIN: 221004-A-LS473-1002
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_109254620
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK, U.S. Conduct Combined Live-Fire Missile Demonstration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROK
    Republic of Korea
    U.S. ROK-Alliance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT