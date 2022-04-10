Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Soldier’s heritage finds a career as an Army Mariner

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Video by Abraham Essenmacher 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Sgt. Judah Sibetang was born and raised in the Pacific island nation of the Republic of Palau. He brings his knowledge and experience of the sea to Army maritime operations and helps to train fellow Soldiers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 10:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859759
    VIRIN: 221004-F-AD372-1000
    Filename: DOD_109254531
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Soldier’s heritage finds a career as an Army Mariner, by Abraham Essenmacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Republic of Palau
    JBLE
    U.S. Army Vessel
    7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary)
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT