A Soldier’s heritage finds a career as an Army Mariner

U.S. Army Sgt. Judah Sibetang was born and raised in the Pacific island nation of the Republic of Palau. He brings his knowledge and experience of the sea to Army maritime operations and helps to train fellow Soldiers.