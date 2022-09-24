Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron and Soldiers assigned to Task Force Americal from the 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry Regiment conduct live fire weapons training, Sept. 24, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 10:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|859756
|VIRIN:
|220924-F-FT779-4002
|Filename:
|DOD_109254497
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 378 ESFS - Task Force Americal Joint Force Fire Power, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
