Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Introduction to Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ELIZABETH CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class JAZZMEN DELVALLE 

    Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City

    Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City and tenant commands.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 09:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859740
    VIRIN: 220829-G-BL263-709
    Filename: DOD_109254446
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introduction to Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City, by PO1 JAZZMEN DELVALLE, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    n/a

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT