U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Ken Cordier was an F-4 Phantom II pilot during the Vietnam War. He was shot down and spent over six years in the Hanoi Hilton as a prisoner of war. He shared his story in the AFN Kaiserslautern studio Sept. 14, 2022, prior to POW/MIA Recognition Day Sept. 16. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 10:14
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|859736
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-IP635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109254394
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|VOGELWEH, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Six years as a POW at the Hanoi Hilton, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT