    Six years as a POW at the Hanoi Hilton

    VOGELWEH, GERMANY

    09.14.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Ken Cordier was an F-4 Phantom II pilot during the Vietnam War. He was shot down and spent over six years in the Hanoi Hilton as a prisoner of war. He shared his story in the AFN Kaiserslautern studio Sept. 14, 2022, prior to POW/MIA Recognition Day Sept. 16. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 10:14
    Location: VOGELWEH, DE

    POW
    Radio Studio
    POW/MIA Recognition Day
    Hanoi Hilton
    Ken Cordier

