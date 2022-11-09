Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th MSC - Hispanic Heritage Month Greeting

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Friedberg 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Master Sgt. Eric Ojeda delivers a message in recognition and celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15 - October 15.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 08:14
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 859730
    VIRIN: 220911-A-AL830-290
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109254302
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Hometown: SALINAS, PR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th MSC - Hispanic Heritage Month Greeting, by SGT Daniel Friedberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Special Events
    7th MSC
    Unidos

