Master Sgt. Eric Ojeda delivers a message in recognition and celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15 - October 15.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 08:14
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|859730
|VIRIN:
|220911-A-AL830-290
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109254302
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SALINAS, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th MSC - Hispanic Heritage Month Greeting, by SGT Daniel Friedberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
