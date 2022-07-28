Norwegian Foot March -- Manda Bay, Kenya

U.S. military personnel at Cooperative Security Location - Manda Bay, Kenya participate in a Norwegian Foot Match, July 28, 2022.
|07.28.2022
|10.05.2022 06:35
|Package
|859728
|220728-F-HT863-588
|DOD_109254205
|00:01:05
|COOPERATIVE SECURITY LOCATION - MANDA BAY, KE
|0
|0
