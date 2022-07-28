Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian Foot March -- Manda Bay, Kenya

    COOPERATIVE SECURITY LOCATION - MANDA BAY, KENYA

    07.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Branden Rae 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. military personnel at Cooperative Security Location - Manda Bay, Kenya participate in a Norwegian Foot Match, July 28, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 06:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859728
    VIRIN: 220728-F-HT863-588
    Filename: DOD_109254205
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: COOPERATIVE SECURITY LOCATION - MANDA BAY, KE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norwegian Foot March -- Manda Bay, Kenya, by SSgt Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    Kenya
    435AEW
    449AEG
    AFRAFRICA

