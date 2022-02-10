U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marines, and Philippine Marines conduct patrolling drills during KAMANDAG 6, at San Vicente, Philippines, Oct. 2, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military, designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. 1/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Israel Sheber)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 06:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|859727
|VIRIN:
|221002-M-JI473-0002
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_109254144
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|SAN VICENTE, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, ON-AND-OFF DRILLS REEL, by LCpl Israel Sheber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
