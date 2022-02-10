ON-AND-OFF DRILLS REEL

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN VICENTE, PHILIPPINES

    10.02.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Israel Sheber 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marines, and Philippine Marines conduct patrolling drills during KAMANDAG 6, at San Vicente, Philippines, Oct. 2, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military, designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. 1/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Israel Sheber)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 06:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859727
    VIRIN: 221002-M-JI473-0002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_109254144
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: SAN VICENTE, PH

    TAGS

    Lethality.
    PresenceMatters
    KAMANDAG
    JointForce
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

