Soldiers assigned to 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducting CBRN training with NATO Forces at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria on Oct 5, 2022. During the training, both countries taught classes on each step of their process in a CBRN situation. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jayden Woods)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 07:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859723
|VIRIN:
|220924-A-MF602-308
|Filename:
|DOD_109254096
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|NOVO SELO, BG
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 39th BEB Soldiers Conduct CBRN Training with NATO Forces Broll Package, by PFC Jayden Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT