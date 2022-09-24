Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th BEB Soldiers Conduct CBRN Training with NATO Forces Broll Package

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    09.24.2022

    Video by Pfc. Jayden Woods 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers assigned to 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducting CBRN training with NATO Forces at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria on Oct 5, 2022. During the training, both countries taught classes on each step of their process in a CBRN situation. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jayden Woods)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 07:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859723
    VIRIN: 220924-A-MF602-308
    Filename: DOD_109254096
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: NOVO SELO, BG 

