Members stationed at Kunsan Air Base come together to enjoy Octoberfest Sept.23, 2022. Octoberfest was hosted by the 8th force support squadron in order to celebrate different cultures and bring people together. (U.S. army video by CPL Angel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 00:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859708
|VIRIN:
|220923-A-TO062-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109253857
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Octoberfest Kunsan, by SPC Angel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT