A video news piece made for Oktoberfest 2022 on Misawa Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 21:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|859693
|VIRIN:
|220924-N-JC978-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109253713
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oktoberfest Misawa 2022, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT