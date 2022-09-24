Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oktoberfest Misawa 2022

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    A video news piece made for Oktoberfest 2022 on Misawa Air Base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 21:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 859693
    VIRIN: 220924-N-JC978-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109253713
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oktoberfest Misawa 2022, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    afn
    misawa
    oktoberfest
    pacup

