Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll - Pantons Prove Rapid Response Capabilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.05.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll package from a video showing U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 35th Fighter Squadron at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, conducting flight operations over the Korean peninsula to demonstrate readiness and their ability to rapidly generate airpower at a moment's notice.

    Footage includes F-16s assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron taxiing and taking off from Kunsan Air Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 20:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859692
    VIRIN: 221004-F-YO204-1002
    Filename: DOD_109253708
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll - Pantons Prove Rapid Response Capabilities, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Airpower
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Readiness
    35th Fighter Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT