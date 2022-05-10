B-Roll - Pantons Prove Rapid Response Capabilities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll package from a video showing U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 35th Fighter Squadron at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, conducting flight operations over the Korean peninsula to demonstrate readiness and their ability to rapidly generate airpower at a moment's notice.



Footage includes F-16s assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron taxiing and taking off from Kunsan Air Base.