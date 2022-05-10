U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 35th Fighter Squadron at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, conducted flight operations over the Korean peninsula to demonstrate readiness and their ability to rapidly generate airpower at a moment's notice.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 20:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859691
|VIRIN:
|221004-F-YO204-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109253706
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pantons Prove Rapid Response Capabilities, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT