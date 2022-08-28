U.S. Air Force Captain Nichole Evenson, a Team Air Force Warrior Games Athlete, and her family talk about Warrior Games and their support system through competitions at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Orlando, Florida. Created in 2010, the DoD Warrior Games introduces wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans to Paralympic-style sports. These games showcase the resilient spirit of today’s service members across all branches of the military, including partner nations.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 21:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859688
|VIRIN:
|220828-F-JX890-907
|Filename:
|DOD_109253693
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Nichole Evenson and Family - 2022 DoD Warrior Games (no lower thirds), by SSgt Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
