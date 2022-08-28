Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Nichole Evenson and Family - 2022 DoD Warrior Games (no lower thirds)

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Captain Nichole Evenson, a Team Air Force Warrior Games Athlete, and her family talk about Warrior Games and their support system through competitions at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Orlando, Florida. Created in 2010, the DoD Warrior Games introduces wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans to Paralympic-style sports. These games showcase the resilient spirit of today’s service members across all branches of the military, including partner nations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 21:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859688
    VIRIN: 220828-F-JX890-907
    Filename: DOD_109253693
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Nichole Evenson and Family - 2022 DoD Warrior Games (no lower thirds), by SSgt Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #2022WarriorGames #AFW2 #WoundedWarrior

