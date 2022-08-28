Capt. Nichole Evenson and Family - 2022 DoD Warrior Games

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Captain Nichole Evenson, a Team Air Force Warrior Games Athlete, and her family talk about Warrior Games and their support system through competitions at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Orlando, Florida. Created in 2010, the DoD Warrior Games introduces wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans to Paralympic-style sports. These games showcase the resilient spirit of today’s service members across all branches of the military, including partner nations.