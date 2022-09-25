Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Organized Militia assists in storm recovery efforts during Operation Merbok Response

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 20:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    emergency response
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Organized Militia
    Operation Merbok Response

