    Coast Guard rescues 4 people, 2 dogs near Point San Pablo

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco helicopter crew rescues four people and two dogs near Point San Pablo, California, Sept. 30, 2022. The aircrew transferred all passengers to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the San Rafael Airport, with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast guard Video)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 17:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859676
    VIRIN: 220930-G-G0211-1001
    Filename: DOD_109253496
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: CA, US

    Search and Rescue
    USCG
    Rescue
    Bay Area
    California

