    Kirtland Air Force Base SAPR PSA

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Pamela Reeves, SARC and program manager for Kirtland AFB, explains the services and options the SAPR program offers to service members and DoD civilians.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 17:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 859670
    VIRIN: 220930-F-TV976-780
    Filename: DOD_109253453
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Kirtland Air Force Base SAPR PSA, by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SARC
    Kirtland AFB
    SAPR

