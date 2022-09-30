Pamela Reeves, SARC and program manager for Kirtland AFB, explains the services and options the SAPR program offers to service members and DoD civilians.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 17:48
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|859670
|VIRIN:
|220930-F-TV976-780
|Filename:
|DOD_109253453
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kirtland Air Force Base SAPR PSA, by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
