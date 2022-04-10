221004-N-LH674-1001 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 4, 2022) San Francisco city officials host a press conference for the opening of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2022. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaylianna Genier/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 17:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859651
|VIRIN:
|221004-N-LH674-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109253365
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
This work, City Hall Hosts San Francisco Fleet Week Press Conference, by PO2 Kaylianna Genier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
