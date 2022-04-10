Spartan Brigade first in US Army to complete modernization

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the "Panther Battalion," 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, discuss their experience and insights from closing out modernization for the "Spartan Brigade," 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 27, 2022. The Spartan Brigade is the Army’s first brigade to complete modernization in accordance with the Army’s new Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model, or ReARMM, and is on glide path to execute a rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, to validate its readiness and proficiency to deploy, fight and win wherever and whenever the nation calls. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran/Interviews by Pfc. Dustin Stark, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
