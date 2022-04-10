Spartan Brigade first in US Army to complete modernization

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the "Panther Battalion," 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, discuss their experience and insights from closing out modernization for the "Spartan Brigade," 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 27, 2022. The Spartan Brigade is the Army’s first brigade to complete modernization in accordance with the Army’s new Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model, or ReARMM, and is on glide path to execute a rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, to validate its readiness and proficiency to deploy, fight and win wherever and whenever the nation calls. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran/Interviews by Pfc. Dustin Stark, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)