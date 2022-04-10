Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Brigade first in US Army to complete modernization

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the "Panther Battalion," 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, discuss their experience and insights from closing out modernization for the "Spartan Brigade," 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 27, 2022. The Spartan Brigade is the Army’s first brigade to complete modernization in accordance with the Army’s new Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model, or ReARMM, and is on glide path to execute a rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, to validate its readiness and proficiency to deploy, fight and win wherever and whenever the nation calls. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran/Interviews by Pfc. Dustin Stark, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 17:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859648
    VIRIN: 221004-A-ET609-1001
    Filename: DOD_109253297
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Brigade first in US Army to complete modernization, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    forscom
    3rd ID
    Modernization
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID
    ReARMM

