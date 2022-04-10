Airmen assigned to the 4th Medical Operations Squadron work together to keep base personnel operational, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2022. Their squadrons' mission is to deliver medically fit forces, ready medics, and quality and innovative healthcare.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 15:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859640
|VIRIN:
|221004-F-BD538-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109253176
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Medical Operations Squadron B-Roll, by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
optometry
immunizations
4th medical Operations Squadron
Medical video
Medical B Roll
4th MOS
