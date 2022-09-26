National Hispanic Heritage Month: Sylvia Mendez

Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), and NETC Force Master Chief Matt Harris reflect on National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is observed from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15 of each year. The observance is celebrated during this time frame due to many significant events for various Hispanic communities which fall within the observance period. Hispanics have had a profound and positive influence on our country through their strong commitment to family, faith, hard work and service. They have enhanced and shaped our national character with centuries-old traditions that reflect the multi-ethnic and multicultural customs of their community. The theme for this year is “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.” This video highlights Ms. Sylvia Mendez, an American civil rights activist. (U.S. Navy video by Wade H. Buffington)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 16:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859638
|VIRIN:
|220926-N-AU994-810
|Filename:
|DOD_109253170
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
